NC A&T announces changes for Homecoming including proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results for football games, other events

Homecoming festivities will take place for students and alumni during the week of Oct. 24-31.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is making changes to its homecoming events and home football games this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

University leaders said the Department of Athletics will require fans to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for all home football games this fall or provide negative COVID-19 test results 72 hours prior to gain entry.

PROOF OF VACCINATION

Fans will need to provide proof of vaccination either through an original vaccination card or a printed or digital copy. The university said in absence of proof, fans must show they have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event to attend.

KIDS UNDER AGE OF 12

The university said unvaccinated fans under 12 years of age will also be required to take a COVID-19 test within 72 hours before the game to provide proof of a negative result before entering the game zone.

HOMECOMING CHANGES

The university also announced changes for the Greatest Homecoming on Earth including canceling the parade, Aggie Fan Fest and the annual student activities-sponsored Greek cookout.

MASK UP

Masks must also be worn for any events taking place at the Greensboro Coliseum.

OTHER HOMECOMING EVENTS

The university will also require those attending the step show and homecoming concerts to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test results to gain entry.

“The leadership of the university understands that Aggie Pride is strong, and we are working diligently every day to make sure that the safety of our students and alumni are top of mind,” said Teresa M. Davis, associate vice chancellor for Alumni Relations. “Aggies, let’s do our part and keep everyone safe by getting vaccinated or showing proof of a negative COVID-19 test.”

COVID-19 VACCINATION, TESTING