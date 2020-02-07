NC Task force created to address maternal health

Members of the task force span the healthcare sector and include people who advocate for families.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new task force was recently formed to help soon-to-be parents navigate giving birth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The North Carolina Pregnancy & Continuity of Care During COVID-19 Task Force members span the healthcare sector and includes people who advocate for families.

Tina Sherman a member of the task force said giving birth can be scary, but even more so in the middle a pandemic.

"Our world has really shifted and what many people thought when they were approaching starting a family or expanding their family, it looks really different right now," Sherman said.

Those in the maternity health world say soon-to-be parents are having trouble navigating the space, while health care providers face troubles of their own.

"The information is constantly changing and constantly updating," Sherman said.

So to help mothers across the state have the best chance for a healthy pregnancy during the pandemic the new task force comprised of various members of the healthcare sector and includes people who advocate for families.

"We are obstetricians, nurse midwives, lactation consultants, and childbirth educators spanning the state," Sherman said.

The task force recommendations address 6 key issues ranging from health disparity to safe birthing options to education to the importance of support both before, during, and after birth.

Tina Sherman said it's all about addressing someone as a whole person.

"So when we talk about providing care we need to talk about where someone is coming from in their background, both their race if they're coming from a rural community or if they are Native American. Things like that."

The goal is to get these recommendations into the hands of as many people in the maternal health sector as soon as possible to hopefully make lasting change.

Here is a closer look at the recommendations.

