NCDHHS launches ‘Slow COVID NC’ notification exposure app

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced it launched a COVID-19 exposure notification app.

Health leaders said the app called, “Slow COVID NC” will help slow the spread of the virus by alerting others they’ve come in contact with someone who’s tested positive for COVID-19.

“With SlowCOVIDNC App, North Carolinians have another powerful tool to help slow the spread of COVID-19 right in their pockets. Downloading SlowCOVIDNC is a practical step each of us can take to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our state,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.

NCDHHS said the app is completely anonymous and does not collect, store or share personal information or location data.

Instead, they said, the app leverages Google and Apple’s Exposure Notification System (ENS), of exposure cases.