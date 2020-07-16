WATCH LIVE | Dr. Cohen gives update on coronavirus in North Carolina

For immediate questions, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and a lot more.

THURSDAY, JULY 16, 2020

NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen will have an update on coronavirus in the state at 2 p.m. We will live stream the briefing in this story.

Here are a few notes from the briefing:

Dr. Cohen is keeping a close eye on rising COVID-19 trends in the state. (See the graphic below for further details.)

One of those trends is COVID-like syndromic cases. This is the number of people coming into the hospital with coronavirus-like symptoms. Cohen says this is a rising trend.

Cohen also said the trajectory of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases is rising. Thursday was the second-highest day for new cases.

Hospitalizations are slightly up, but Cohen says we have capacity in our state.

Percent-positive cases are holding steady around 8%, but we want that number around 5%, state health leaders said.

State leaders are working to get more testing access to marginalized communities. They're focusing on zip codes of minority communities and elderly adults with chronic conditions. So far, the state has held 60 testing events in communities where people might not otherwise have access to testing, and all of these events were free.

Noon - NCDHHS released the latest COVID-19 numbers for Thursday.

Hospitalizations dropped by eight after a record-high Wednesday. It was the second-highest day of new cases (2,160) and a top-ten day for testing. Twenty more people died in our state. Forsyth County saw a significant jump in new cases (96). Here's a breakdown of the numbers:

STATE

93,426 LAB-CONFIRMED CASES (UP 2,160) (Second-highest day of new cases)

1,588 DEATHS (UP 20)

1,312,757 COMPLETED TESTS (UP 25,665)

1,134 HOSPITALIZATIONS (DOWN 8) (90% of hospitals reporting data)

COUNTIES

ALAMANCE – 1,569 CASES (UP 34), 37 DEATHS

GUILFORD – 3,877 CASES (UP 37), 131 DEATHS (UP 3)

FORSYTH – 3,946 CASES (UP 96), 40 DEATHS

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.