coronavirus

9 COVID-19 cases linked to Asheboro Church services

The Randolph County Health Department said they’ve identified nine cases of the coronavirus from services held at Cross Road Baptist Church in Asheboro.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro church is temporarily restricting on-site gatherings due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Randolph County Health Department said they’ve identified nine cases of the coronavirus from services held at Cross Road Baptist Church in Asheboro. Health leaders said the exposure occurred from services held between July 5 – 7 at the church. The Randolph County Public Health said it’s working with the church to conduct contact tracing. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services considers a cluster as five or more cases of COVID-19 outside of a family home living setting.

The church will hold services online.

If you think you’ve been exposed and have questions call the hotline at 336-318-6227.

