GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolinians will need to stay at home, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday.

A statewide North Carolina stay-at-home proclamation will order residents to suspend all unnecessary travel.

"I know this order may lead to more hardship and heartache," Cooper said.

Essential services, such as grocery stores and medical services, will reopen open and stay operational.

Cooper noted that three North Carolinians have died due to COVID-19 and the state has 763 confirmed cases of the virus in 60 counties. He called on all North Carolinians to protect themselves by staying home and following social distancing guidelines. North Carolina is considered to have widespread transmission of the virus, which means people who have tested positive cannot trace where they were exposed to the virus.

"We are also working to prepare for the surge of patients expected at our hospitals. We are identifying facilities that can serve as overflow for our hospitals, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is helping prepare facilities," said Michael Sprayberry, the director of the North Carolina Emergency Management. "Businesses should review the executive order and the FAQ document carefully to determine whether they may continue operations. "In cases where a local order and the state order differ, the more restrictive requirement will apply. "

In a joint statement, Wake Forest Baptist Health, Cone Health, Atrium Health, and CaroMont Health showed they were in favor of the order.

"Novant Health supports stay-at-home orders across North Carolina. In order to flatten the curve in a way that does not overwhelm our hospitals, this action is necessary. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across the state, and without an order to stay home, our front line medical care teams are at risk. Our system simply cannot support the surge of critical patients should the virus reach levels seen elsewhere. The safety of our patients, team members, and the communities we serve are at risk without an immediate change in behaviors to reduce the spread of the virus. While difficult, this order will help to preserve critical supplies and ensure we can care for the most vulnerable when they need us most. Once stay-in-home has passed, Novant Health is committed to working with county, state, and national leaders to help our communities restore to good health and prosperity."

Stay-a-home orders went into effect this week across the Triad.

North Carolina joins a list of at least 24 other states with similar orders.

These orders are not lockdowns, and federal law allows each state or city to decide its own rules when mandating residents stay home.

A stay-at-home order is different than a shelter-in-place.

A stay-at-home order is a stern form of social distancing. While it can be enforced by law enforcement, officials said officers will exercise educating the public and fining or charging people in extreme cases.

MORE ABOUT CORONAVIRUS:

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 2-1-1 or 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

