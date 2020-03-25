GREENSBORO, N.C. —

What does the stay-at-home order mean?

This emergency order requires residents in Greensboro, High Point, Winston-Salem and Guilford County to stay home in an effort to reduce exposure with the goal of reducing the spread of COVID-19 and hospital admissions. The decision to issue the stay-at-home order was made with influence from the public health and medical communities.

What are the dates for the stay-at-home order?

The stay-at-home order takes effect at 5 p.m., Friday and remains in effect through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 16. It will be continually evaluated and modified based on the guidance from public health officials and experts.

What is allowed?

Go to the grocery, convenience or warehouse store

Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities

Visit a health care professional for medical services that cannot be provided virtually (call first)

Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru

Care for or support a friend or family member

Take a walk, ride your bike, jog and be in nature for exercise – just keep at least six feet between you and others.

Walk your pets

Take pets to the vet

Help someone to get necessary supplies

Receive deliveries from any business which delivers

What isn’t allowed?

Go to work unless you are providing essential services as defined by this order

Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need

Get closer than six feet from others

Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility, except for limited purposes as provided on the facility websites

Travel except for essential travel and activities

What businesses and types of work are considered essential?

Healthcare, public health, law enforcement, public safety, and first responders

Food, beverage, and agriculture

Grocery stores and pharmacies

Transportation (airlines, taxi, public transportation, vehicle rental, logistics)

Media

Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation (auto supply, auto repair, bicycle shops, etc.)

Financial institutions such as banks, consumer lenders, credit unions, appraisers, title companies, financial markets, trading and future exchanges, entities that issue bonds, etc.

Hardware and supply stores

Critical trade occupations, such as building and construction, plumbers, electricians, exterminators, janitorial staff, security staff, HVAC, painting, moving and relocation services and other services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences and businesses

Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pick-up services

Laundry services

Restaurants for off-premise consumption (in-house delivery, third-party delivery, drive-thru, curbside pick-up and carry out)

Professional services, including but not limited to legal, accounting, and insurance

Childcare centers

Manufacturing, distribution and supply chain

Hotels and motels

Funeral services

Other community-based government operations and essential functions including human services

Other community-based human service operations

Hazardous materials

Have questions about your type of work and if it's essential? Send an email: stayhome@guilfordcountync.gov

What is considered essential business/travel?

Shopping for necessary supplies and services

Providing necessary care for others

Traveling to work for essential business and operations

Traveling to a healthcare appointment

Outdoor activities such as walking, hiking, running, cycling, using greenways

Are personal services, such as nail salons, hair salons, barbershops, and tanning facilities classified as essential? No, businesses that provide personal services are not classified as essential and have been ordered to terminate their services by the Governor.

What is considered essential travel?

Any travel related to the provision of or access to essential activities, essential government functions, essential business and operations, or minimum basic operations

Travel to care for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons

Travel to and from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and other related services

Travel required by law enforcement or court order, including to transport children according to a custody agreement

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 2-1-1 or 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

