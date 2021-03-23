Gov. Cooper could ease more restrictions during COVID-19 update Tuesday

North Carolina's COVID-19 trends continue to get better, and Gov. Cooper has repeatedly said he will ease restrictions if the numbers look good.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper and the state COVID-19 task force will address North Carolinians on Tuesday at 2 p.m. As the state's COVID-19 numbers continue trending down, Cooper could announce more restrictions will be lifted.

Cooper has repeatedly said if the metrics move in the right direction, he'd loosen those restrictions.

The governor's current executive order expires Friday, March 26. Under those rules, restaurants are allowed to operate at 50% capacity, the nightly curfew was removed entirely, and bars and entertainment venues are capped at 30% capacity. People are still required to wear masks when they leave their homes.

We could also learn more about how North Carolina is doing on the vaccine rollout. Since the governor's last briefing, the state has changed the way it distributes vaccines to counties. Counties now get vaccines based on the percentage of residents who haven't been vaccinated.

Health leaders say COVID-19 vaccine appointments aren't filling up as quickly as they once did, even as more people become eligible to get a shot. Rockingham County has already moved to Group 5 vaccinations, ahead of the state, because of less demand in the other groups.