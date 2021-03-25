All adults in NC will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine April 7, Gov. Cooper announces

North Carolinians ages 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine on April 7.

RALEIGH, N.C. — More North Carolinians wanting the COVID-19 vaccine will soon be able to get it. Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday vaccines will be available to the remaining essential workers in Group 4 on March 31, and for everyone ages 16 or older in Group 5 on April 7.

“I’m grateful for North Carolinians who are taking this seriously and getting the shot when it’s their time and I’m encouraged that North Carolina will be able to open eligibility to all adults well ahead of the President’s May 1 goal,” said Governor Cooper.

Before anyone of age can get the shot, the remaining people in Group 4 will be allowed to book appointments first, starting March 31. This group includes workers in commercial services such as hospitality, retail, chemical and pharmaceutical facilities, construction, housing, real estate and other essential sectors.

Then vaccine scheduling opens to everyone 16 and up on April 7.

Several county health departments have already expanded vaccine appointments to Group 5, citing a lesser demand in the previous groups.

State leaders are closely watching COVID-19 trends and say the numbers are moving in the right direction as more people get vaccinated.

Health leaders are urging folks to keep their guard up because we aren't out of the pandemic yet. That means wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing your hands frequently.