North Carolina will remain under Phase 3, indoor gatherings limited to 10 people

Governor Roy Cooper announced indoor mass gatherings will be limited to 10 people in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday the state will remain under Phase 3 restrictions. He also announced indoor mass gatherings will be limited to 10 people in an order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"This reduction in our indoor gathering limit aims to slow the spread and bring down our numbers," Cooper said. "It also sends a serious signal to families, friends and neighbors across our state. Success in slowing the spread will help our businesses."

Cooper said Executive Order 176 will go into effect on Friday, Nov. 13 and will be in place through Friday, Dec. 4.

He said science reveals indoor gatherings increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

According to the order, when more than 10 people live in the same household, this does not count as a mass gathering.

He also said the order does not change the reduced capacity limits for certain businesses that have already been laid out.

“Let’s keep our friends, family, and loved ones safe this holiday season. If you are going to travel or get together, plan ahead to reduce the risk to your family and friends,” NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said. “Remember, it’s not how well you know someone when it comes to wearing a mask. If they don’t live with you, get behind the mask.“

Cohen released the following information about COVID-19 and cases in our state.

Trajectory in COVID-Like Illness (CLI) Surveillance Over 14 Days

North Carolina’s syndromic surveillance trend for COVID-like illness is decreasing but still elevated.

Trajectory of Confirmed Cases Over 14 Days

North Carolina’s trajectory of cases is increasing.

Trajectory in Percent of Tests Returning Positive Over 14 Days

North Carolina’s trajectory in percent of tests returning positive is level but above 5 percent.

Trajectory in Hospitalizations Over 14 Days

North Carolina’s trajectory of hospitalizations is level but high.

In addition to these metrics, the state continues building capacity to adequately respond to an increase in virus spread in testing, tracing and prevention.

Testing

Testing capacity is high

Tracing Capability

The state is continuing to hire contact tracers to bolster the efforts of local health departments.

There have been almost 350,000 downloads of the exposure notification app, SlowCOVIDNC.

Personal Protective Equipment