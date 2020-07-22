Back-to-School Blog: COVID-19 information, resources, guide for parents and students

This back-to-school blog is to help parents and students navigate this difficult time while operating under a new normal.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 2020-2021 academic school year poses challenges for students and parents returning to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This blog is to help parents and students navigate this difficult time while operating under a new normal. Here, you will find resources, COVID-19 information, virtual school options, the latest school updates, and coverage from the WFMY News 2 team.

SCHOOL REOPENING PLANS

Some school districts are still finalizing reopening plans and are not listed

Alamance-Burlington Schools: Will reopen under an A-B day schedule. On Thursday, July 23, the ABSS board will vote whether or not to begin the year with remote learning.

Guilford County Schools: Still discussing a number of options.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools: Continue with remote learning under Plan C-- remote learning-- with the possibility of later entering the more restrictive Plan B-- in-class learning with social distancing and other precautions. Remote learning will continue for at least nine weeks for the first part of the 2020-2021 academic year.

Randolph County Schools: Will begin the new with Plan B on an A-B day schedule with remote learning during the week.

Stokes County Schools: Will begin the new year with remote learning before transitioning to an A-B day schedule.

Surry County Schools: Will continue with remote learning for the first six weeks of the new academic school year. The school district will then decide on September 21, if the district will then transition into Plan B with students returning to schools.

Wilkes County Schools: Will operate under Plan B for the 2020-2021 school year. Plan B for Wilkes County Schools will be an A-B schedule.

Caswell County Schools: Will operate under Plan B for the 2020-2021 school year with face-to-face instruction and remote learning.

SCHOOL DISTRICT COVID-19 UPDATES

School districts are providing COVID-19 updates, plans and resources on their sites.

VIRTUAL LEARNING PROGRAMS

Guilford County Schools

Enrollment Deadline: Aug. 1

Virtual School Questions: List of frequently asked questions

About

Guilford eLearning Virtual Academy will be housed at Hunter Elementary School and will serve grades K-5. Guilford eLearning University Prep will serve grades 6 through 8 and will be housed at Jackson Middle School. Students in grades 9 through 12 can enroll in the eLearning University Prep Academy program while remaining assigned to their home school. Each school will have a principal, counselors, staff and teachers skilled in online learning.

The two virtual schools will launch in conjunction with the beginning of the 2020-2021 school, which begins Aug. 17, according to new state law. Students may register now at the virtual schools. There are no prerequisite requirements for enrollment. The enrollment deadline is Aug. 1.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Virtual Academy Questions: List of frequently asked questions

About

WS/FCS Virtual Academy is a program in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School district. The program is designed to provide students with a personalized education option that offers virtual experiences that are flexible, rigorous, and innovative. The academy will have its own attendance policy and transportation will be provided to the student’s residential school for any required state assessments. Students will be allowed to participate in extra-curricular activities at their residential school.

Davidson County Schools

Online Academy Questions: List of frequently asked questions

About

Davidson County Schools' Online Academy has already closed for enrollment. Students will get a notification about their status by July 30.

Lexington City Schools

Currently accepting applications but after July 13, students will be put on a waitlist.

About

A virtual alternative to the traditional school for rising first through twelfth-grade students.

About

Lexington City Schools is enrolling for its Lexington Virtual Academy for kindergarten students.

Thomasville City Schools

Enrollment Deadline: July 31

About

Thomasville City Schools is offering a fully virtual learning option for the upcoming year. The TRAIL program is available for K through 12 and will be remote regardless of the rest of the district.

Asheboro City Schools

Enrollment Deadline: Aug. 1

ACCESS ED Questions: List of frequently asked questions

About

The ACCESS Ed Remote Learning Program for Asheboro City Schools will be available for students in grades K through 12, offering a fully remote learning experience for families who prefer remote learning during COVID-19. There are no plans for the participation of PreK students or for this program to continue beyond the 2020-2021 school year.

Rockingham County Schools

Virtual learning questions: List of frequently asked questions

Wilkes County Schools

Enrollment Deadline: July 31

About

Remote Learning is available as an option for any family who does not wish for their child to attend under Plan B. Students who choose to attend Wilkes County Schools through remote learning will have the same expectation as those students who are under Plan B learning on a face-to-face A/B day schedule.

Yadkin County Schools

Virtual learning questions: List of frequently asked questions

About

Yadkin Virtual Academy is a 100% online school created to provide students with additional opportunities in an online environment.

Mount Airy City Schools

About

Mount Airy City Schools (MACS) offers educational opportunities that are tailor-made for today’s learners. Led by highly-qualified staff and offering a full range of student support, this partnership allows students from all backgrounds and areas of interest, to customize their learning experience through Customized Learning Anywhere/Anytime for Student Success (CLASS).

Stokes County Schools

About

Current families who would like their child to attend 100% remote learning can choose that option when completing the enrollment form.

Davie County Schools

Enrollment closed

Virtual Learning Questions: List of frequently asked questions

About

DCS Virtual is an opportunity for Davie County students to get rigorous, personalized instruction remotely. All K through 12th-grade students who are enrolled in Davie County Schools are eligible to apply for DCS Virtual. Homeschool and private school students are also encouraged to apply.

Montgomery County Schools

Virtual Learning Questions: List of frequently asked questions

About

Students who choose remote learning will have access to all services and opportunities afforded to traditional students.

SCHOOL DISTRICT HOTLINES

Guilford County Schools: 336-370-8100

GCS' Let's Talk allows you to click on the department you need and send an email.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools: 336-661-3128

WS/FCS: New Hotline Hours: Parents and students with questions related to the return to school can call (336) 661-3128 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mon-Thurs, during the summer.

Alamance-Burlington School System: 336-570-6060

Asheboro City Schools: 336-542-1007

Davidson County Schools: 336-249-8182

Lexington City Schools: 336-242-1527

Thomasville City Schools: 336-474-4200

Randolph County Schools: 336-633-5000

Rockingham County Schools: 336-627-2600

Wilkes County Schools: 336-667-1121

Mount Airy City Schools: 336-786-8355

Yadkin County Schools: 336-679-2051

Surry County Schools: 336-386-8211

Stokes County Schools: 336-593-8146

Caswell County Schools: 336-694-4116

Alleghany County Schools: 336-372-4345

Davie County Schools: 336-751-5921

Montgomery County Schools: (910) 576-6511

SCHOOL DISTRICT CALENDARS





RESOURCES FOR PARENTS

