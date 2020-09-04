ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A second person has died from COVID-19, according to the Rockingham County Public Health Department.

Health leaders said the person was in their early 70’s and had several underlying medical conditions.

Rockingham County Manager Lance Metzler said, “We want the family to know that our entire community is sending prayers and thoughts of comfort.” “Rockingham County Government has been taking COVID19 seriously and making major operational changes way before many other counties. We continue to focus on the safety, health, and welfare of citizens and staff.” Interim Health Director Susan Young stated, “My prayers and condolences go out to the family at this difficult time.”

The first Rockingham County COVID-19 death was reported on April 1.

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

