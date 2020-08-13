Elementary school music teacher raps during a virtual open house

It was not the traditional open house Cash Elementary usually has for students and parents this year due to COVID-19.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — The new school year is set to begin next week for many kids in the Triad. Which means schools will be hosting their open houses this week. Unlike most years, there will be virtual open houses this time around.

The Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools District recently hosted their open houses for students and parents. The virtual event provides students an opportunity to meet their teacher and better understand how the class will work.

Every teacher at Cash Elementary recorded an introductory video that was posted on the school’s website. The videos were simple and included an overview of the class, any supplies that might be needed, and a syllabus for students.

Then there is the video that Adam Mitchell posted to the website. Mitchell is the music teacher at Cash Elementary and his video involved plenty of singing.

“My hope is (students) can see how passionate I am about making music and then take some of that joy for themselves,” Mitchell said.

The almost 10-minute video includes rock, country, pop, rap, and opera. Mitchell tells students about himself and his family while jumping back and forth between the different genres.

“I thought it would be fun,” Mitchell said.

At one-point Mitchell even sings the list of supplies students will need to have for the class.

“I got the crazy idea on Saturday night and I had it Mostly written by Tuesday,” Mitchell said.