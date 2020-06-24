Curve in Context | Surge in new COVID-19 cases ahead of North Carolina phase 3 reopening decision

The state health department reported Wednesday 56,174 cases, up 1,721 cases from Tuesday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, data shows a surge in new positive coronavirus cases and near-record hospitalizations as of Wednesday.

The numbers came out a couple of hours before Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to announce whether North Carolina will enter the next phase of reopening, which would go into effect Friday, and a possible statewide mask mandate.

The state health department reported Wednesday 56,174 positive cases, up 1,721 cases since Tuesday. Sixty-eight percent of the cases are presumed recoveries.

Hospitalizations were up to 906, with 888 ventilators in use. Those numbers could be on the low side, as 12% of hospitals hadn't turned in their data.

The chart below shows the number of coronavirus cases over the last month, excluding two days of data. According to the numbers, we've seen an uptick in cases statewide.

Even at 906, hospitalizations were down slightly from Tuesday's record high of 915.

In the chart below, which shows a 14-day moving average, hospitalizations are trending upward.

The large majority of COVID-19-positive cases do not result in hospitalizations and the large majority of people who have it are younger than you might expect.

The state health department reports 45% of COVID-19 patients are 25 to 49 and 20% are aged 50 to 74. Much smaller percentages are younger or older than those ranges.

Case numbers in the Triad:

This is a closer look at case numbers for Piedmont Triad counties.

NOTE: Some numbers may look different from the NCDHHS map - that's because some cases have been verified by local health departments, but haven't been updated yet on the NCDHHS site.

ALAMANCE – 994 CASES, 36 DEATHS (25 new case, 0 new deaths)

CASWELL – 122 CASES, 1 DEATH (1 new case, 0 new deaths)

CHATHAM – 901 CASES, 42 DEATHS (11 new cases, 0 new deaths)

DAVIDSON – 797 CASES, 15 DEATHS (25 new cases, 0 new deaths)

DAVIE – 163 CASES, 3 DEATHS (2 new cases, 0 new deaths)

FORSYTH – 2,679 CASES, 31 DEATHS (64 new cases, 2 new deaths) (check Forsyth Health Dept. website for another update this afternoon)

GUILFORD – 2,527 CASES, 110 DEATHS (65 new cases, 4 new deaths)

MONTGOMERY – 260 CASES, 7 DEATHS (7 new cases, 0 new deaths)

RANDOLPH – 1,077 CASES, 28 DEATHS (9 new cases, 1 new death)

ROCKINGHAM – 173 CASES, 2 DEATHS (0 new cases, 0 new deaths)

STOKES – 112 CASES, 1 DEATH (2 new cases, 0 new deaths)

SURRY – 413 CASES, 2 DEATHS (21 new cases, 0 new deaths)

WILKES – 560 CASES, 6 DEATHS (3 new cases, 0 new deaths)

YADKIN – 286 CASES, 4 DEATHS (4 new cases, 0 new deaths)

