County-by-county breakdown of health departments rolling out vaccine appointments over the next week

Several counties across the Triad are opening up more COVID-19 vaccine appointments as part of Group 4 becomes eligible.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — As part of Group 4 becomes eligible in North Carolina starting March 17, Triad county health departments are making more COVID-19 vaccine appointments available next week.

GUILFORD COUNTY

The Guilford County Health Department will open COVID-19 vaccine appointments Monday, March 15 at 8 a.m.

You make an appointment by visiting the health department's website or by calling 336-641-7944, option 2, until all appointments are filled.

ALAMANCE COUNTY

The Alamance County Health Department said it will adhere to the state's guidance and move to Group 4 on March 17 as long as the vaccine supply remains stable.

The health department said Group 4 includes people who have a medical condition that puts them at higher risk and people who live in congregate settings.

When Group 4 opens, people looking for an appointment can go to www.vaccinatealamance.com. For those with no internet access, call 336-290-0650.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

Rockingham County Public Health Department will open additional COVID-19 vaccine appointments Saturday, March 13 at noon.

The health department said these appointments are for individuals in Group 4 and individuals in any of the previous groups. Appointments will be for Thursday, March 18 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Randolph County Public Health is scheduling appointments for next week. To schedule an appointment, call the vaccine appointment line at 336-365-6110.

The health department said the appointment line is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. when appointments are available.

As of Friday evening, Randolph County posted several appointment times to its Facebook page that were still available for both first and second-dose appointments.

OTHER COUNTIES:

Forsyth County Public Health is holding a mass vaccination event at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds in partnership with Wake Forest Baptist Health and Novant Health this weekend. That clinic is appointment only.