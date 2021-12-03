Guilford County Public Health opens Group 4 vaccine appointments on Monday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Health Department will open new COVID-19 vaccine appointments to those in Group 4 on Monday – a couple of days earlier than when the group’s eligibility takes effect across North Carolina. Phone lines will open at 8 a.m. Monday. Registration will be available for anyone in Groups 1-4.
You can register online at healthyguilford.com or by calling 336-641-7944.
These shots will be given at the Greensboro Coliseum, Mount Zion Baptist Church, or the High Point Community Center. Walk-ins are not accepted. You’ll need to make an appointment.
Please note, this registration process is different than the Greensboro FEMA clinic. For more information on the FEMA clinic, click here.