x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Local News

Guilford County Public Health opens Group 4 vaccine appointments on Monday

The phone line to make an appointment will open Monday at 8 a.m. Call 336-641-7944. This is a different registration process than the FEMA clinic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Health Department will open new COVID-19 vaccine appointments to those in Group 4 on Monday – a couple of days earlier than when the group’s eligibility takes effect across North Carolina. Phone lines will open at 8 a.m. Monday. Registration will be available for anyone in Groups 1-4. 

You can register online at healthyguilford.com or by calling 336-641-7944.

These shots will be given at the Greensboro Coliseum, Mount Zion Baptist Church, or the High Point Community Center. Walk-ins are not accepted. You’ll need to make an appointment.  

Please note, this registration process is different than the Greensboro FEMA clinic. For more information on the FEMA clinic, click here.

Related Articles

RELATED: COVID-19 Vaccine: Health departments, hospitals, pharmacies scheduling appointments in the Triad