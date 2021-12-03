Guilford County Public Health opens Group 4 vaccine appointments on Monday

The phone line to make an appointment will open Monday at 8 a.m. Call 336-641-7944. This is a different registration process than the FEMA clinic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Health Department will open new COVID-19 vaccine appointments to those in Group 4 on Monday – a couple of days earlier than when the group’s eligibility takes effect across North Carolina. Phone lines will open at 8 a.m. Monday. Registration will be available for anyone in Groups 1-4.

You can register online at healthyguilford.com or by calling 336-641-7944.

These shots will be given at the Greensboro Coliseum, Mount Zion Baptist Church, or the High Point Community Center. Walk-ins are not accepted. You’ll need to make an appointment.