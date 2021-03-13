Sunday vaccine appointments reserved for healthcare workers, seniors and essential frontline workers

Forsyth County Department of Public Health, Novant Health, and Wake Forest Baptist Health have available COIVD-19 appointments open.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Major local health systems have opened more appointments for COVID-19 vaccines.

Forsyth County Department of Public Health, Novant Health, and Wake Forest Baptist Health have available appointments for Sunday, Mar. 14. The mass vaccination clinic is located at the Fairgrounds' Education Building located at 414 Deacon Blvd.

They are holding the appointments for healthcare workers, seniors and essential frontline workers, health officials said.

Staff from all three organizations will administer single-shot doses of the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine, health officials said.