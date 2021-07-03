Days away from FEMA vaccine clinic in Greensboro: What you can expect for the drive-thru process

The Four Seasons Town Centre mass vaccination clinic is opening March 10. They have the capacity to vaccine 3,000 people a day, seven days a week for eight weeks.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Getting a coronavirus vaccine could be as easy as going through a drive thru or walking into a mall.



At least, that's what getting a vaccine at Greesnboro's federal vaccine clinic will be like.



The FEMA site at Four Seasons Town Centre has the capacity to vaccinate 3,000 people a day.

They plan to do so for eight weeks, that’s 168,000 doses just from this one clinic.

With such a big operation, here’s answer to some questions have about the drive thru site:

What part of the Four Seasons Town Centre do I enter for my appointment?

Enter from Vanstory Street and turn onto Four Season Blvd. A clinic staff member will confirm your appointment for the day. You'll then either be directed to registration or to a waiting area until your appointment time.

Can I be seen sooner if I’m early?

Those who are early will park in a designated waiting area until the vaccine appointment time approaches.

How does registration work?

There are five open lanes for registration. Someone will get the necessary information needed to confirm appointments and other details to keep a record of who’s getting the vaccine everyday. Temperatures will be checked to make sure you’re in good shape to get the vaccine.

How long will it take to get my shot?

You’ll park your car in a long tent with about 10 other vehicles. All 10 people in that group will get a shot inside their vehicles. Getting the actual shot only takes a few minutes. The entire process takes about 30 minutes.

How does the observation period work?

All patients will wait in the same tent they got their vaccine at for 15 minutes.

How do I make an appointment for my second shot?

Scheduling your second appointment will take place during the registration process.

#HappeningNow: Military personnel starting to file into the Sheraton at Greensboro Four Seasons for a briefing on their roles at the FEMA vaccine site. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/6K37eAeXeX — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) March 6, 2021

7,500 online appointments opened Friday for the indoor and drive thru clinic.

As of Saturday, more than 5,000 appointments are already booked.

A good majority of them are for the drive thru site.