Greensboro FEMA site pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments

This comes after the U.S. recommended a pause of the single-dose shots to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro FEMA mass vaccine site officials said Tuesday Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments scheduled for April 21-27 have been paused.

This comes as the U.S. recommends a "pause" of the single-dose shots to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

It's unclear at this time if those who were scheduled for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Greensboro mass vaccine site will be able to keep their appointments and just get a different vaccine, or if they will need to reschedule.