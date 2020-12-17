Guilford County prepares for phased COVID-19 vaccine distribution

The NCDHHS laid out a framework for how local departments of public health will receive vaccines, and when and how they can distribute them.

Guilford County public health officials are making final preparations for the distribution of Phase 1A COVID-19 vaccinations. The North Carolina State Department of Health and Human Services laid out a framework for how local departments of public health will receive vaccines, and when and how they can distribute them to people. Local health departments will carry out the bulk of the state’s phased plan, the county said. Starting with health care workers at high risk for exposure to COVID-19, doctors, nurses, and all who interact and care for patients with COVID-19, including those who clean areas used by patients and those giving vaccines to these workers. Phase 1a also includes long-term care staff and residents, in skilled nursing facilities and in group homes.

While Phase 1A isn’t open to the public for distribution, the county’s health department is prepared to receive the state’s first round of allocations, the county said. The county said it is identifying high-risk workers eligible for the vaccine and coordinating the logistics for the clinics.

The COVID-19 vaccines require two shots given a set number of days apart. Those taking the vaccine will need both doses to build up a strong immunity against COVID-19. The second shot will come 21 or 28 days after the first depending on the manufacturer. The county said it is very important to get two doses of the same vaccine.

When asked about the safety of the vaccine, Public Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann noted the safety materials provided by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

“There are rigorous protocols and procedures put into place by the Food and Drug Administration, which are carried out by our scientific community and medical professionals who review clinical trials to ensure that vaccines are both safe and effective,” Vann said.

COVID-19 vaccines must pass all three phases of clinical trials before receiving the Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization. The Pfizer vaccine, which is given in two doses, 21 days apart, has passed this step. The Moderna vaccine, given in two doses, 28 days apart, is on track to follow soon, the county said.

While the first rounds of the Pfizer vaccines are expected to be received in Guilford County soon, it will take some time for manufactures to ramp up enough production for mass distribution. The county said it is looking toward early 2021 before the state will move to Phase 2 distribution protocols. Guilford County Public Health Department will work with local health care systems on the phases. This means that if hospitals finish vaccinating their staff identified in Phase 1A, they cannot move to the next phase if the county health department has not finished, the county said. Phase progression will be determined at the North Carolina state level.

“It is our number one goal to distribute the vaccine to as many people as we can. The vaccines will be critical to building our immunities to this deadly virus, which, will ultimately allow us, as a community, to get back to normal.” Vann said.

She said that while the vaccine is a light at the end of the tunnel for this pandemic, it is important for people to continue to wear masks and practice the 3 Ws – wear, wait and wash, even after receiving the vaccine.