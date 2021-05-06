50% of NC adults have been partially vaccinated against COVID-19

More than 50% of North Carolinians 18 and older are partially vaccinated. Gov. Cooper wants to see that number at 66% before lifting the indoor mask mandate.

RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 50% of North Carolinians 18 and older have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday.

More than 43% of NC adults are fully vaccinated against the virus.

"This is a significant milestone toward our goal of stopping the spread of COVID-19 and bringing summer back to North Carolina," said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen. "I hope you will join the more than 4 million people who have taken their shot and help put this pandemic behind us."

So far, the state has given out more than 7.4 million vaccines. More than 74% of people 65 and older are fully vaccinated, and nearly 40% of the state's population, regardless of age, has gotten at least one dose.

Gov. Roy Cooper wants to see 66% (two-thirds) of all adults in the state have at least one vaccine dose, before dropping the indoor mask mandate.

There's still a large percentage of the state's population that isn't eligible for the vaccine, but the FDA could authorize Pfizer's two-dose vaccine for children as young as 12, as soon as next week, making a significant impact on North Carolina's 66% goal.

State officials say mandatory social distancing and capacity and mass gathering restrictions could be lifted by June 1, as long as North Carolina's COVID-19 metrics keep improving and vaccination rates increase.

To find a vaccine in your area, use the Find a Vaccine Location tool or call 888-675-4567.