'Many will have to wait'| Triad counties deal with massive demand for coronavirus vaccines as statewide age limit changes

Thousands of people are signing up to get the vaccine. Health officials said the number of folks they can serve depends on the doses they get.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More people are now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

Local health departments can start giving the vaccine to people 65 and older.

It's good news, but just don't expect to get the shot right away.

Many counties are not taking reservations for the additional ages.

Alamance County closed its appointment line Wednesday, until next week.

The appointments for the 3,900 doses given to them by the state are filled through Tuesday.

County health officials said they're unsure how many doses they'll get next week.

A similar story in Rockingham County.

The county's health director sent a news release canceling the Drive thru clinic planned for Thursday, after they gave out 600 of their allocated shots on Tuesday.

Due to a limited supply, only those with previous appointments can get the shot at this time.

Guilford County has appointments booked for their nearly 5,000 doses through Jan. 21.

WFMY News 2's Itinease McMiller spoke with Forsyth County state rep. Donny Lambeth about the dose allocation.

"Even though we've been knowing the vaccine was coming, we weren't as prepared as we should," Lambeth said. "I think we tried to focus on the health care providers first. We've had to work through some issues. I think we're better today although we've got to make a lot more improvements in the next few days."

➡️ Starting today, to align with the new federal priorities and facilitate speed of vaccinations, vaccine providers that are ready to expand may now vaccinate all health care workers and anyone who is 65 and older.



(1/2) — NCDHHS (@ncdhhs) January 14, 2021

Adding folks 65 and older will require more adjustments.

NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen acknowledged vaccines are limited.

" We know counties are in different stages as they deal with new cases and vaccinations," Dr. Cohen said. "These factors, along with limited supply, means many will have to wait before a vaccine is available for them."

There is good news.