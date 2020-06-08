West Forsyth High student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said a student-athlete at West Forsyth High tested positive for COVID-19.
The athlete returned to school for voluntary summer workouts with the soccer team.
West Forsyth and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is working with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health to notify other students and staff who could have come in contact with the athlete.
The school district resumed voluntary athletic workouts for high school student-athletes on August 3. School leaders said coaches and athletic trainers are following the guidance provided by the North Carolina High School Athletics Association. All workouts are optional for athletes pertaining to fall sports.