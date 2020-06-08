West Forsyth High student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

The West Forsyth High athlete returned to school for voluntary summer workouts with the soccer team.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said a student-athlete at West Forsyth High tested positive for COVID-19.

The athlete returned to school for voluntary summer workouts with the soccer team.

West Forsyth and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is working with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health to notify other students and staff who could have come in contact with the athlete.