Demand for COVID-19 testing in Greensboro rising after the holiday weekend

Cone Health said they did 700 plus tests last week and had nearly 400 scheduled on Monday, Dec. 27.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Demand for COVID-19 testing is rising after the Christmas weekend. There are several testing sites around the Triad, including one at the Four Seasons Town Centre and it has been steady all day long.

Shiloh Baptist Church in Greensboro is another testing location. They've also seen a rise in demand.

"We did have a line this morning that was almost to the street with appointments," one volunteer at the church said.

The Pastor, Steve Allen, said he isn't surprised with the turnout.

"It was a good thing to see, the lines, it means people understand this omicron variant is different, it's more contagious, and they are willing to come and do what they can so we are able to function," Allen said.

With the holidays almost over, Cone Health's clinical nurse manager for COVID-19 operations explains the best time to get tested.

"Wait until they are symptomatic, and if they do have confirmed exposure to someone, they need to wait at least five to seven days before getting tested because if it's earlier than that five days there is the possibility of getting a false negative," Steven Marshall said.

President Joe Biden met with several governors from across the country including Roy Cooper, offering federal help.

"If you need something say something and we're going to have your back any way we can," Biden said.

