Greensboro organization works with FEMA mass vaccine site to get marginalized communities vaccinated

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As more and more people get vaccinated in the Triad, access is a key focus.



A local organization is working to get shots in the arms in historically-marginalized communities.

The Beloved Community Center of Greensboro said half of the 7,500 vaccine appointments booked at the FEMA Clinic for March 10th-14th are set aside for Greensboro’s underserved communities.

The grass roots organization focuses on justice and equity issues.

They, along with the state health department worked with FEMA to dedicate the first five days of the mass vaccine clinic to focus on getting at least half the dose’s to marginalized community members.

The organization said access to the internet, and transportation are just some barriers folks have to overcome.

Joyce Johnson the co-executive director of organization said they’ve been working to mend the gap in access.

“Churches agreed to submit lists,” Johnson said. “At one point we solicited young people to make calls on behalf of the health department to make sure people who didn’t have access to computers could still get those important calls about the shot.”

Equity of the vaccine is a effort mirrored across the city.

February, Mount Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro set up a site to vaccinate underserved communities.

“We decided we have to use different methods for different people,” Johnson said. “We want our medical professionals to focus on getting shots in the arms and we as community leaders get the word out. We want everyone vaccinated in Guilford county who wants to get vaccinated.”

The community's efforts have proven to make a difference.



Governor Roy Cooper said more than 20% of the 1 million vaccinated people in our state are black.

"We've received national recognition for our efforts to administer vaccines equitably and report demographic data on our vaccinations,” Cooper said. “This weekend we were recognized as the leader in the nation for reporting this data. We have to see the problem to be able to fix it.”

A anyone can make appointments at the FEMA clinic.

Just the first week of the clinic there is a push to make those with less access more of a priority.

Appointments are booked through March 14.

More appointments for next week will open in the coming days.

