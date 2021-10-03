Greensboro FEMA coronavirus vaccine clinic opens Wednesday

The federally run clinic will be the only one of its kind in our state when it opens.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The FEMA coronavirus vaccine clinic expected to put three thousand doses in arms a day is set to open in Greensboro Wednesday.

Air Force service members and National Guardsmen are ready to roll at the Four Seasons Town Centre.

It will administer 168,000 doses over the next eight weeks. More appointments opened Tuesday and thousands are already signed up.

"I don't like needles like that for shots but I'd rather be safe than not," Carolyn Gaines said.

She is one of many who will get her coronavirus vaccine at the Four Seasons Town Centre.

"I want to be able to go around some of my other family," Gaines said, "Some of my family I haven't seen in over a year and I'm a family person."

"All of that improves our ability to get supply out to the folks in North Carolina. We're gonna keep pushing to make sure we get things out fast and equitably," NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said.

Cohen and Governor Roy Cooper will tour the clinic on its opening day.

Gaines lives in Asheboro but works in a Greensboro restaurant.

She'll get her vaccine at the site's drive-through clinic Thursday.

"I drive up here every day for work and I mean it's only like 20 minutes from me really so it's not bad. It's worth it," Gaines said.

There is also a clinic inside the mall.

Anyone getting a vaccine should enter on the Vanstory Street side of the mall. From there, you will be directed to parking for the indoor clinic or the line for the drive though clinic.

Gaines said the prick of the needle is worth it to end the pandemic.

"Fifteen minutes out of my day to get something that's really necessary and really important because I want it to be a day where I don't have to wear a mask no more," Gaines said.