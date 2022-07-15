Forsyth County giving monkeypox vaccine to those exposed, high-risk

Officials said due to limited supply the vaccine will be given to people who have had close physical contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is giving the monkeypox vaccine to people who may have been exposed to or are at high-risk of exposure to the disease.

According to the Forsyth County Government, there are currently 1,470 cases in the United States and 11 cases in North Carolina.

Officials said due to limited supply the vaccine will be given to people who have had close physical contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox, and men who have sex with men or transgendered people who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days.

"Supply is limited, but Forsyth Public Health is anticipating additional vaccines in the coming week and for the eligibility criteria to expand as the vaccine supply increases," the county wrote in a news release.

A monkeypox rash may initially appear like pimples, blisters, or raised bumps that appear on the face, hands or other parts of the body, and may be accompanied by fever and chills, according to Forsyth County officials.

Officials said monkeypox is spread through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids, respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex, as well as touching items such as clothing or linens previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids.

Forsyth County officials said the illness typically lasts two to four weeks and is rarely fatal.

“Anyone can get monkeypox, although many of the individuals recently diagnosed with monkeypox self-identify as being men who have sex with other men,” said Public Health Director Joshua Swift. “The virus does not spread exclusively through any one gender, sexual, or social network.”

People with a rash that looks like monkeypox should contact their healthcare provider. Close contacts to a known monkeypox case with no symptoms should contact their local health department.

Appointments can be made by calling (336) 703-3100.

