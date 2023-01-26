Guilford County Behavioral Health Center in high demand

Since opening in the summer of 2021, the facility says it's seen a great need for its services.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Reports show the need for mental health services has increased throughout the pandemic. The Guilford County Behavioral Health Center is setting the bar for care around the state.

It's the first urgent care in the state to offer both long-term behavioral and mental health services. This in-house option offers holistic treatment for physical and mental needs. Since opening in the summer of 2021, the facility says it's seen a great need for its services.

“We have been able to keep up with demand, we are actually hiring more psychiatrists,” Medical Director Dr. Archana Kumar said.

In addition to mental health, substance abuse cases are also handled at the facility. Dr. Kumar said a lack of housing is one of the biggest issues she's seen among several patients.

“Say, if I have a mental health crisis, whether it's addiction and I don't have a place to live, I don't have the social supports, prescribing a medication is not going to solve it, you're going to need all those social aspects to make that person successful and that can only happen when the community comes together,” Dr. Kumar said.

As the facility continues to grow, Clinical Nurse Manager Shawn Taylor said the center will continue to work with community partners to better address mental health in Guilford County.

“For the long term how do they continue to get those medications, how do they continue to get housing, how do they continue to get the benefits that they need, and I think a lot of time that's a matter of having a case manager,” Taylor said.