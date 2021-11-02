Staff at Rockingham County Schools cleared to receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Staff will be able to visit the drive-thru clinic site at the local health department to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, February 24.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Schools (RCS) has announced that RCS COVID-19 vaccine clinics are now scheduled in collaboration with the local Rockingham County Health Department.

The school system revealed that Interested staff will be able to visit the drive-thru clinic site at the local health department to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

RCS said the second dose clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Both dates are remote learning days for all students which allows staff the flexibility to attend the clinic at their scheduled time.

According to the release, RCS School Nurses will be helping the local health department with the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Back in January, RCS sent out a vaccine interest survey and provided the results early on to the local health department in order to be prepared and ready once the vaccine was available.