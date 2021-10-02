'Right now we have nothing to hold on to' | Elderly couple in first group of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility frustrated they still can't get appointment

Joe Dickens, 85, and his wife Ruth, 78, have been on a waiting list for the COVID-19 vaccine for weeks, with no idea when they'll get an appointment.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to as many people as possible remains a priority for health departments and providers across the state.

After Governor Roy Cooper's announcement that part of group 3 will be eligible in the next few weeks, some that are currently eligible, but haven't received their vaccine are still wondering when they'll be able to get their shot.

Joe Dickens and his wife Ruth have both battled and are battling cancer. Joe is 85 years old and Ruth is 78 years old. Both were eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in one of the very first phases but still haven't been able to get their shot.

"At the very beginning, we started trying to make an application, trying to answer in, get through, get someone to talk to. Haven't had a voice to talk to us a single time," said Ruth.

Eventually, the Dickens' said they spoke with a person at Cone Health, who told them they are on a waiting list.

In the meantime, Joe has tried calling other health departments and pharmacies like Walgreens, hoping to get through with no luck.

"I’m not angry with the people and I'm not angry with the system. I lost it yesterday. I tried I just can't get through," Joe said.

"We need something to hold onto and right now we have nothing to hold on to. I have no faith in the system as it stands right now. Personally," said Ruth.

As frustrating as it is for the Dickens to hear another group announced for eligibility, as they sit on a waiting list with no real answer as to when they'll get their vaccine, they said they just want a solid date to look forward to.

"I have no animosity. My son-in-law said he wasn’t even going to try until we got ours, I don’t want that. I want everybody to get it. Just tell me that you can do it on a certain day, even in 2022," said Joe, "I don’t know if I'll last that long or not. Give me something, that I don’t have to worry about picking up the phone the other day."

Health departments and providers are also responding to the governor's announcement to move into partial Group 3 vaccinations on Feb. 24.

The Davidson County Health Department said the announcement came as a surprise.

"Conversations have started with stakeholders, particularly focusing on limited supply and high demand. We will be monitoring our requests for appointments and allocations of vaccine and will make an announcement regarding our plans closer to February 24," said Davidson County Public Health Strategist Janna Walker.

In anticipation of the governor's announcement, Guilford County Health Department said Tuesday evening that they have not seen a slowdown in demand for vaccine appointments in the age group of 65 and older, but they will follow the state's guidance as they announce more group eligibility.

The Alamance County Health Department said they will evaluate and work within the guidance handed down by the state. There is still high demand in that county for vaccine appointments from healthcare workers and those age 65 and older, according to the department.

The Randolph County Health Director said in a statement Tuesday night the vaccine is still in high demand there.

"Currently demand for vaccine in Randolph County is far outstripping supply in the age 65 and over group. As far as being ready to move to group 3, I feel like there needs to be more vaccine available before we shift in that direction," said Randolph County Health Director Susan Hayes.

Cone Health also provided a statement regarding the governor's decision to move to partial group 3 vaccinations later this month.

"We are encouraged that the governor plans to increase eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccination. Unfortunately, we still lack sufficient vaccine supply for the 37,000 people 65+ already on our waitlist. We will work hard to vaccinate these additional eligible individuals and look forward to an increase in the supply of vaccine doses," a spokesperson with Cone Health said.

Cone Health said as the vaccine becomes available, those at the top of the waiting list will be invited to schedule an appointment. Since the state is beginning to allocate vaccine doses for historically underserved populations, the vaccine is being used for communities with higher numbers of those populations, according to a spokesperson from Cone Health.

Wake Forest Baptist Health is still currently vaccinating those 65 and older but provided a statement regarding the governor's decision.

"Wake Forest Baptist Health remains committed to serving our diverse community through this pandemic. Current state guidelines focus on providing vaccinations to those who are 65 and older, especially those in underserved communities and historically marginalized populations.

It is our hope that the state’s decision to expand eligibility will be accompanied by expanded vaccine supply, and we will be able to open up additional vaccination appointments for the expanded population in Group 3 as the supply improves.

We will continue to work with local health departments and community partners to provide additional vaccination opportunities across our region."

A spokesperson with Novant Health said the healthcare provider is eager to vaccinate all community members as quickly as possible.

"We welcome the expansion of vaccination groups, but understand it must come with expanded supply. Governor Cooper’s recent order to remove vaccine distribution barriers, in addition to more supply, will help us move more quickly to vaccinating all teachers, school employees and frontline essential workers. As part of our commitment to the community, we want to support getting our teachers back-to-work and our children back-in-school," a spokesperson with Novant Health said.

Ruth and Joe are just hoping for a concrete appointment date sooner rather than later.

"If they give me a date of July 31, OK. That’s a target. That’s something we can work toward. But this indefinite continuous indecision is frustrating," said Ruth.