Triad hospital offers incentives for healthcare workers to pick up extra shifts

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Anytime you get a few extra bucks on your paycheck, it's a good day. Now, what if that extra cash was really a couple hundred dollars, per shift.

In order to stay competitive and fill shifts, Cone Health is paying some employees a hefty bonus.

"The market for registered nurses is very competitive and we have, as the other institutions in our area had, to resort to certain bonus plans and incentive plans," Kenneth Rempher said.

Kenneth Rempher is the chief nurse executive for Cone Health. He said some employees can earn an extra $300 to $400 a shift on top of their regular pay.

"We're having some good success with that," Rempher said.

The extra money comes with picking up additional shifts, a need the pandemic shinned a light on.

"It's a problem across the country, especially in our region," Rempher said. "It also affects more than just nursing. It affects respiratory therapists and other disciplines as well."

Even before the pandemic, the medical field already experienced shortages.

"As there are fewer nurses the jobs become more competitive," Rempher said. "You find yourself in a position where you have to be really creative in the ways you can attract and retain some of these clinical staff."

That's where the incentives come in. Rempher said it isn't long-term and for the importance of a work-life balance, they limit the amount of overtime that can be picked up.