UNC Health halts J&J vaccine distribution following adverse reactions

Health officials said a few patients reacted poorly to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Thursday.

RALEIGH, N.C. — UNC Health officials stopped giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Thursday after a small number of recipients had 'adverse reactions to the shot.

UNC Health has given more than 2,000 J&J vaccines in the last two days at its largest vaccine clinic in Chapel Hill and at Hillsborough Hospital, officials said.

Why it matters: Hesitancy to receive the COVID-19 vaccine may hinder the state's plan to reach certain statistical benchmarks before removing statewide health restrictions. Supply in the Triad already significantly outweighs demand even though everyone 16 and older is eligible to receive the shot in North Carolina.

They said it: UNC Health representatives downplayed the seriousness of the adverse reactions, but they should address the incident in further detail once more details become available.

We will work closely with our partners, including Wake County and the State of North Carolina, to share any new information. Our patients’ safety and health is our top priority." - Alan Wolf, UNC Health "The more people we vaccinate the more we can safely do." - Gov. Roy Cooper, alluding to the state's hesitancy to loosen restrictions before seeing North Carolina COVID-19 data improve.