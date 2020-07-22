How group in-home tutoring could have insurance risks

An expert tells us the do's and don'ts of hiring a tutor for a group of neighborhood kids.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many school systems are holding remote learning as the norm at least for the first few weeks. This is frustrating parents who say that they are struggling with homeschooling during these times. There is some discussion that groups of parents may start pitching in to hire tutors to help with the need and they would all gather at one home...social distancing, of course.

Insurance expert Christopher Cook of Alliance Insurance says there are some potential pitfalls if you aren't careful.

"A couple of things to think about here. First of all, paying a tutor is one thing but if you charge the other parent for the tutoring at your home then you could be considered an in-home daycare and then your liabilities would require a different kind of policy than a regular homeowners policy and you could be on the hook for any damages if say one of the kids got hurt," said Cook.

Cook continued, "There is also some concern for the tutor. If he or she were to, God forbid, get charged with some sort of abuse toward one of the children they, themselves would be responsible for damages if they didn't seek a seperate insurance policy."