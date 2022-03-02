Families can return home after having to evacuate days ago due to Weaver Fertilizer fire

After a fire started Monday night at the Weaver Fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem, families had to evacuate until Thursday night.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Monday night, everyone within one mile of the Weaver Fertilizer Plant was asked to evacuate after a large fire.

Thursday night, they were able to return.

The evacuation zone shrunk to just one-eighth of a mile which only leaves some businesses within that area who are unable to return.

This news was a positive thing for Dawn Kelley, who took her family and stayed with relatives for a few days and then checked into a hotel Thursday night when she found out they were able to go back home.

Kelley was one of the thousands who had to evacuate due to living within one mile of the Weaver Fertilizer fire, which had the potential to explode at any moment.

Thursday night, the city announced she could go home which came as a shock to her, her husband, and her children.

The family quickly checked out of the hotel and rushed home.

"Just to be comfortable in our own beds in our own environment," Kelley said.

She says the last few days have been surreal, explaining that she now understands what others go through in times like this.

"It's definitely a different feeling more sympathy and empathy I guess with those people when it happens to somebody else it's like you always have that when you see it on TV but when it happens to you, it's a very stressful situation. Where are we going? How long do we have to be here? Especially when you're talking about an explosion," Kelley explains.