We're getting our first look inside the burned-down Winston Weaver plant.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters got a first look inside the burned-down Winston Weaver plant on Thursday. It's the first time they've been able to go back inside the building since the fire started Monday night.

Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted video of the smoke and rubble inside the charred fertilizer plant.

Winston-Salem fire officials will give an update on the fire at 2 p.m. Thursday. We will stream it live on-air and online.

The fire has forced thousands of people out of their homes due to an explosion risk. The plant has 600 tons of chemicals used to make fertilizer - nearly three times the amount that a West, Texas fertilizer plant had when it exploded in 2013, killing 15 and injuring dozens more.

No one has been injured in the Winston Weaver fire.

A 12-person task force made up of several agencies, including the SBI and ATF, is investigating the fire.