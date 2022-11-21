1 dead after wrong-way crash in Alamance County

One person is dead after a wrong-way crash in Alamance County Sunday.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead, and another is facing a charge after a wrong-way crash Sunday night.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the head-on crash happened on I-40 northbound near Trollingwood Road in Alamance County.

Investigators said the crash happened after 10 p.m.

Rubicel Diaz Hernandez, 40, of Okeechobee, FL., was driving south in the northbound travel lanes of I-40 while driving a 2019 Jeep SUV., according to troopers.

Keir Vanessa Witherspoon, 24, of Durham, was traveling north on I-40 in a 2014 Honda Civic. Hernandez hit Witherspoon head-on in the northbound travel lane of I-40.

Witherspoon died at the scene.

Investigators said Hernandez suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

Detectives believe Hernandez was under the influence of an impairing substance when the two crashed.

Hernandez has a pending charge in Alamance County for driving while impaired. Troopers said Hernandez will likely face second degree murder for Witherspoon’s death.

All northbound lanes of I-40 near Trollingwood Road were closed for almost two hours during the investigation.

