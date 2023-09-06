109 Days until Christmas! Here's what's on sale now...

Consumer Reports finds Smart Speakers, portable grills, and more for $60 to $80 off.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Seriously, Christmas is 109 days away. Why not squirrel away a few gifts ahead of time, especially when they're on sale?

Consumer Reports takes a look at what is on sale in September, and 2WTK viewed them through the lens of the holidays!

If you have someone on your list who loves camping or tailgating, the Weber portable grill is as low as $273.12 at Amazon. Normally, the grill sells for about $358.

Smart Speakers are always a crowd favorite. The Amazon Echo Show 8 is as low as $74.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Dell. The original price for this is around $129.

Take advantage of those week-long Labor Day sales on appliances with a new refrigerator. The LG fridge is as low as $1,166 at Appliances Connection. CR says the 28-inch-wide bottom-freezer refrigerator did well in its tests for thermostat control, energy efficiency, and noise.

Next, a washing machine that won’t break the bank. The LG Top-loader is as low as $798 at Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Wayfair. The washer received excellent scores in CR’s tests for energy efficiency, water efficiency, and vibration.

Whether it’s wildfire smoke, allergies, or virus protection, keep the air clean with an air purifier. The BlueAir Blue Pure 211i Max is as low as $279.99 at Best Buy CR says the model scored excellent overall in its tests, removing dust and smoke from its test chamber.