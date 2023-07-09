15 ABSS schools 'cleared' of mold ahead of school starting, district dashboard shows

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System mold remediation dashboard shows that 15 schools are cleared of mold as of Thursday night.
15 schools cleared:
- Alamance Virtual School
- Alamance-Burlington Early College
- Andrews Elementary
- B. Everett Jordan Elementary
- Eastern Alamance High
- Elon Elementary
- CTEC
- Garrett Elementary
- Grove Park Elementary
- Hawfields Middle
- Newlin Elementary
- Southeast Alamance High
- South Mebane Elementary
- Sylvan Elementary
- Western Alamance Middle
Identified with toxic mold:
- Broadview Middle
- Cummings High
- Eastlawn Elementary
- E.M. Holt Elementary
- Graham High
- Haw River Elementary
- North Graham Elementary
- Pleasant Grove Elementary
- Southern Alamance High
- Ray Street Academy
- Western Alamance High
- Woodlawn Middle
Remediation in Progress:
- Alexander Wilson Elementary
- Altamahaw-Ossipee Elementary
- Broadview Middle
- Cummings High
- Eastlawn Elementary
- E.M. Holt Elementary
- E.M Yoder
- Graham High
- Graham Middle
- Haw River Elementary
- Highland Elementary
- Hillcrest Elementary
- North Graham Elementary
- Pleasant Grove Elementary
- Ray Street Academy
- Smith Elementary
- South Graham Elementary
- Southern Alamance Middle
- Southern Alamance High
- Turrentine Middle
- Williams High
- Western Alamance High
- Woodlawn Middle
