15 ABSS schools 'cleared' of mold ahead of school starting, district dashboard shows

Mold remediation is still underway at 23 schools, according to the ABSS mold remediation dashboard.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System mold remediation dashboard shows that 15 schools are cleared of mold as of Thursday night. 

15 schools cleared:

  • Alamance Virtual School
  • Alamance-Burlington Early College
  • Andrews Elementary
  • B. Everett Jordan Elementary
  • Eastern Alamance High
  • Elon Elementary
  • CTEC
  • Garrett Elementary
  • Grove Park Elementary
  • Hawfields Middle
  • Newlin Elementary
  • Southeast Alamance High
  • South Mebane Elementary
  • Sylvan Elementary
  • Western Alamance Middle

Identified with toxic mold:

  • Broadview Middle
  • Cummings High
  • Eastlawn Elementary 
  • E.M. Holt Elementary
  • Graham High
  • Haw River Elementary
  • North Graham Elementary
  • Pleasant Grove Elementary
  • Southern Alamance High
  • Ray Street Academy
  • Western Alamance High
  • Woodlawn Middle

Remediation in Progress:

  • Alexander Wilson Elementary
  • Altamahaw-Ossipee Elementary
  • Broadview Middle  
  • Cummings High 
  • Eastlawn Elementary
  • E.M. Holt Elementary
  • E.M Yoder
  • Graham High 
  • Graham Middle
  • Haw River Elementary
  • Highland Elementary
  • Hillcrest Elementary
  • North Graham Elementary
  • Pleasant Grove Elementary
  • Ray Street Academy
  • Smith Elementary
  • South Graham Elementary
  • Southern Alamance Middle
  • Southern Alamance High
  • Turrentine Middle
  • Williams High
  • Western Alamance High
  • Woodlawn Middle

