15 ABSS schools 'cleared' of mold ahead of school starting, district dashboard shows

Mold remediation is still underway at 23 schools, according to the ABSS mold remediation dashboard.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System mold remediation dashboard shows that 15 schools are cleared of mold as of Thursday night.

15 schools cleared:

Alamance Virtual School

Alamance-Burlington Early College

Andrews Elementary

B. Everett Jordan Elementary

Eastern Alamance High

Elon Elementary

CTEC

Garrett Elementary

Grove Park Elementary

Hawfields Middle

Newlin Elementary

Southeast Alamance High

South Mebane Elementary

Sylvan Elementary

Western Alamance Middle

Identified with toxic mold:

Broadview Middle

Cummings High

Eastlawn Elementary

E.M. Holt Elementary

Graham High

Haw River Elementary

North Graham Elementary

Pleasant Grove Elementary

Southern Alamance High

Ray Street Academy

Western Alamance High

Woodlawn Middle

Remediation in Progress:

Alexander Wilson Elementary

Altamahaw-Ossipee Elementary

Broadview Middle

Cummings High

Eastlawn Elementary

E.M. Holt Elementary

E.M Yoder

Graham High

Graham Middle

Haw River Elementary

Highland Elementary

Hillcrest Elementary

North Graham Elementary

Pleasant Grove Elementary

Ray Street Academy

Smith Elementary

South Graham Elementary

Southern Alamance Middle

Southern Alamance High

Turrentine Middle

Williams High

Western Alamance High

Woodlawn Middle

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.