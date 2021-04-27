2 arrested in Graham protesting for justice in the police shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.

Police officers said the protesters in Graham needed a permit to protest.

Two protesters were arrested Tuesday night in Graham as a small handful of demonstrators held up signs.

This comes as many around the Triad and the world are demanding transparency in the killing of Andrew Brown Jr. and the release of the full police body camera footage.

Witnesses in Elizabeth City said Brown was unarmed and driving away when he was shot and killed by police, according to Brown's family attorney.

In a Facebook post released Thursday, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten and Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg said authorities were serving Brown an arrest warrant for felony drug charges.

“Our deputies attempted to serve the arrest warrant. They fired the shots. They’ve been placed on administrative leave until we have all the facts," said Wooten in the video.

Monday, the family and their attorneys viewed 20 seconds of body camera footage that captured the moments when Brown was shot and killed. After the viewing, attorneys called the incident an "execution."

In a news conference Tuesday, the Brown family and their lawyers revealed the autopsy results that showed he was shot five times after police tried to execute the search warrant. One of those bullets was a fatal shot to the back of the head.

FBI agents will now work with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina and the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice to determine whether federal laws were violated, spokesperson Shelley Lynch said in an email.