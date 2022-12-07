Amazon Prime Day: How Target & Best Buy match up

Consumer Reports looked at other retailers to see how their prices match up with Amazon Prime Day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Amazon Prime Day is here (July 12 & 13, 2022) and there are three things you need to know.

#1 HOW OTHER RETAILERS STACK UP

Consumer Reports looked at the Amazon Prime deals and then searched for sales that rivaled the Prime deals--with no membership required.

Target had Apple AirPods Pro for $174.99, which is within $5 of the Amazon Prime deal of $169.99. Both are well below the normal price of $249.99.

Walmart and Best Buy are in this next match-up. The Fitbit Inspire 2 is regularly priced at $99.95. Amazon and Walmart have it for $66.49, and Best Buy at $69.95. Again, no membership and all prices match or are within $3.



#2 FREE MEMBERSHIPS

Amazon Prime membership prices just went up. It's now $15 a month or $139 a year, but you can get a free 30-day trial for new subscribers. The trial will grant you access to the sale — just remember to cancel your membership after the event.

#3 AMAZON COUPONS

Amazon has a whole list of coupons, you can look through the Prime exclusive coupons, you can search for the most popular coupons, or scroll through the home, grocery, personal care, electronics, etc.

When you find one you want to use, you simply click the clip coupon. If searching through all the coupons seems overwhelming, then simply do your shopping.