Amazon texts: Can you tell the real from the fake?

Both of these texts were sent to people at the station. How to tell a fake text when you get it.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2 Wants To Know, can you spot the real text from the fake text? For this test, we're using Amazon texts that came to phones right here at WFMY News 2.

Text #1:

Amazon.com: we found a suspicious transaction, for security reasons we have deactivated your account, please secure and verify your payment method to reactive your account, click and follow the link instructions from the following link.

(link)

Text #2:

(link) Amazon: Account data access attempt from NC, US. Tap the link to respond.



They both have links in some form in the message. They both use Amazon in some form to address you. Is this a trick? Are both of the texts fake? Nope.

Do you know which one is real and which one is fake?

Let's go over the differences so you'll know what to look for.



Fake texts: come from emails and regular ten-digit phone numbers or even people's names. The real text has a source number, usually between four and seven numbers.

Fake texts: include poor grammar and missed punctuation.

This entire message is done with commas, there should be periods and capital letters.



Fake texts: usually come with a link that includes the company’s name.

Here's my rule of thumb, so I don't get caught, don't click on any link. I go straight to my app or pull up my account-- because that is real no matter what.

Did you know? Amazon recently launched a customer self-service reporting tool.

The customer self-service reporting tool enables simple, speedy, standardized reporting for individuals that receive suspicious communications. The data from self-reporting will help Amazon improve its systems and processes to stay ahead of bad actors in order to protect customers.

Here is what Amazon has on its website about fake texts, emails, and phone calls:

Additional Information About Emails, Text Messages, and Webpages

Don't open any attachments or click any links from suspicious emails or text messages. If you've already opened an attachment or clicked a suspicious link, go to Protect Your System.To increase the security of your account, we recommend enabling Two-Step Verification. For more information, see Enable Two-Step Verification.

Suspicious or fraudulent emails, text messages, or webpages not from Amazon.com may contain: