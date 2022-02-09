Thinking of making the switch to electric? Car expert answers your questions

Consumer reports says there are currently 46 PHEVs on sale in the U.S., ranging from small hatchbacks to luxurious SUVs. Some qualify for the $7,500 tax credit.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More Americans are eyeing electric vehicles for their next car purchase. A recent triple AAA shows months of high gas prices are helping lead that charge, and West Coast states are moving to phase out gas-powered vehicles. Many automakers are along for the ride, offering Americans more of what they like to drive.

Mike Quincy with the Consumer Reports Auto Test Center was on 2 Wants to Know, talking about everything you need to know about electric cars.

A plug-in hybrid-electric vehicle, or PHEV, combines a gas engine, electric motor and a battery. Unlike a conventional hybrid, their batteries are larger and can be plugged in to add range.

Consumer Reports says there are currently 46 PHEVs on sale in the U.S., ranging from small hatchbacks to luxury SUVs. Some of them qualify for the new $7,500 tax credit included in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Here's how an electric vehicle could benefit you:

PHEVs can benefit from most of the fuel savings of a pure EV at a lower purchase price, and without the range anxiety.

PHEVs can even plug into a regular household outlet, so you don’t even need to worry about having a special charger installed.

Do you have a short, regular commute? A PHEV might be right for you. The average American drives less than 40 miles per day, so that means that some drivers will be able to do most of their daily travel on electric power, as long as they plug in first, while reserving the gas engine for longer trips.

Possible drawbacks:

Cost. According to the EPA, a plug-in hybrid can cost roughly $4,000 to $8,000 more up front than a comparable non-plug-in hybrid before any eligible tax credits. But those who tend to travel short distances and plug in whenever they get the chance will save money in the long run because it costs a lot less to drive on electricity than on gasoline. A CR study found that a Prius Prime driver who plugs in regularly would save $3,000 over a regular—and already highly efficient—Prius during a typical six-year ownership period.

Longer commute? A regular hybrid might be a better choice. That’s because the longer you drive and the less you plug in, the less benefit you get from a PHEV.

Don’t get too excited about the MPGe (miles per gallon equivalent) rating that’s printed on a PHEV’s window sticker and touted in advertisements. Chances are, your mileage may vary—a lot.

Some PHEVs Get Worse Mileage Than a Conventional Car If You Don’t Plug Them In When the electric range is depleted, most PHEVs get a few miles per gallon less than a comparable hybrid, and a few more than a comparable gas-only vehicle. But in some cases, a purely gas-powered car beats a PHEV’s gas-only fuel economy.

