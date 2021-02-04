Are you a 'Plus-Up'? The IRS sent you a payment this week.

About four million payments were sent out this week. Two million were electronic, the other two million were mailed checks.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Stimulus #3 payments are continuing to go out. This week the IRS released four million payments, two million were direct deposit and two million were paper checks.

The payments in this batch include that the IRS calls "Plus-Up" payments. These are for taxpayers who got a stimulus payment based on their 2019 taxes but recently filed their 2020 return and were qualified for more money.

Also included were people for who the IRS didn't have information, but who recently filed a tax return.

Don’t miss the connection! There are people who don't normally file taxes that could get stimulus money if the IRS had their info. Filing is free. And e-filing is not only free, but the fastest way to get your money.

From the IRS website:

Special reminder for those who don't normally file a tax return

Some federal benefits recipients may need to file a 2020 tax return, even if they don't usually file, to provide information the IRS needs to send payments for any qualified dependent. Eligible individuals in this group should file a 2020 tax return to be considered for an additional payment for their qualified dependent as quickly as possible.

People who don't normally file a tax return and don't receive federal benefits may qualify for these Economic Impact Payments. This includes those experiencing homelessness, the rural poor, and others. For those eligible individuals who didn't get a first or second Economic Impact Payment or got less than the full amounts, they may be eligible for the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit, but they'll need to file a 2020 tax return. See the special section on IRS.gov: Claiming the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit if you aren't required to file a tax return.

Free tax return preparation is available for qualifying people.