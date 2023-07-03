Best cars to buy in 2023

Consumer Reports put together its annual Top Picks List. It includes a mix of gas, hybrid and electric cars.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Buying a new car can be stressful with so many options on the market. Every year Consumer Reports put together a list, rating the top picks of the year.

Consumer Reports puts together the annual list by testing cars on its track, getting owner satisfaction surveys and looking at safety ratings.

The cars need to not only be safe - but extra safe. That means having passing grades in crash assessments conducted by the federal government and the insurance industry, and each model must come standard with FCW and AEB with pedestrian detection at highway speeds, technology that we know saves lives.

CAR BUYING COST

Right now the average price of a new car is over $45,000. Consumer Reports knows price is one of the biggest parts of buying, so this year's list includes six models that start under $35,000.

If you're looking for a budget friendly option, try the Toyota Camry or Corolla Cross.

Trucks and SUVs are some of the most popular options on the market. If you're looking for a good option that doesn't break the bank, try the Ford Maverick Hybrid or the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid.

HYBRID VS. ELECTRIC

Hybrids make up five of this year's Top Picks from Consumer Reports

Technology has improved so much that many of the latest hybrids are more affordable, more reliable, versatile, and fun to drive than their gas-only counterparts.