Five tricks to win Black Friday | Dig In 2 It

You can save big if you follow these five tricks for holiday shopping

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We look forward to holiday shopping each year. It symbolizes a time of year where we can all come together, celebrate each other

It can get stressful, though. Between the crowds and deals, holiday shopping can be a little overwhelming.

This year's no exception. The National Retail Federation expects a record-setting holiday shopping season.

We dug into all you need to know for Black Friday this year and how you can save money.

Know who's open

Target announced Monday it would be closed Thanksgiving day permanently moving forward. The retail giant closed its doors last year to give employees a day off for working during the pandemic.

“What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours,” Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote in a note to employees.

Many stores across the Triad won't be open Thanksgiving Day. Find a full list here.

Buy in the app, then price match at the store

Walmart has started setting up for their Black Friday deals in stores, but they haven't updated prices yet. However, many prices on the app have already changed.

All you have to do is use the app to scan the barcode, and it will tell you if there is a cheaper price.

For example in the store, this car seat is still $149. In the app, it's just $99.

Walmart says it will price match any identical item off it's website. just ask the cashier. That way you get the deal, and grab the goods before someone else can.

Buy Now, Pay Later

Stores like Target, Macy’s, GameStop and Walmart are offering customers an alternative to layaway. It’s called Buy Now, Pay Later. You can split your payments up over time.

Be careful doing this. Paying with Affirm and other loan services is convenient, but experts say it can be financially risky.

“What they do with these Buy Now, Pay Laters is they say zero interest. Zero percent interest and that takes away the negative of credit cards," Prince Owusu Mensah, a Certified Financial Planner, said. "So, what it does is creates the illusion of affordability. You are prone to spend more when you are not releasing the money right then and there.”

Each retailer is different, so the payment programs differ from store to store. Be sure to read the fine print online before you order.

Make a list

We spoke with money expert Ja'Net Adams to learn tricks for Black Friday. She said people tend to spend more money because they don't prepare properly.

That causes people to impulse buy.

"Before Black Friday arrives, sit down and write out what you want to buy on Black Friday," Adams said. "If your children have been asking for a certain toy over and over again, then that toy goes on the list. When you have a list, it allows you to be laser focused to find the best deals."

Make sure you're getting the best deal