FACT CHECK: Cunningham did raise taxes ... 19 years ago. Here's why

GREENSBORO, N.C. — From talk shows to Twitter, Senator Thom Tillis's new buzz phrase is that "Cal Cunningham will hike your taxes -- which he even did during a recession."



For the truth on this one, we need to go back. Way back. 19 years to 2001.



After the 9/11 attacks, North Carolina was in a financial mess. Old news articles show we were at risk of losing our AAA bond rating, basically the best credit score a state can have. Losing that would cost us a lot of money in the long run, so lawmakers wanted to act.



27-year-old Cal Cunningham was part of the democratic majority who voted for a temporary 0.005% sales tax increase. That meant for example the average pair of jeans went up in price by $0.17. The bill also raised taxes for people who made over $100,000 a year.



Cunningham also voted to give some people tax breaks. According to state records 2 Wants to Know found, the bill also eliminated the marriage tax penalty and increased the tax credit for children to $100.