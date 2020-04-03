It's been about 4 years since we've seen former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden in the White House together. After Biden's big night on Super Tuesday, he's now the front runner for the Democratic nomination.

If he goes on to win the nomination, he would face President Trump in the general election. But Biden would have to pick a running mate before taking on President Trump. So we wanted to know, could former President Obama could run as the V.P. candidate?

It's open to a lot of interpretation.

The 2 big Amendments to look at are the 22nd and 12th Amendments.

The 22nd Amendment states that no one can be elected to the office of president more than twice. The keyword here is "elected." If Obama was the VP and something happened to the sitting President, Obama could serve as President without being elected.

On the flip side, part of the 12th Amendment states "no person constitutionally ineligible to the office of president shall be eligible to that of vice-president of the united states."

We talked with experts at UNCG. They say the 12th amendment takes the guesswork out of it, and the answer is no. President Obama, or any other former President, would not be able to be Vice President.

This is a safety net to keep a President from serving three terms, elected or not.