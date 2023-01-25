Buying a car is a little easier in 2023

Demand has slowed meaning more options on car lots. Doing your research is still crucial for getting the best price.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Empty car lots became a common sight during the pandemic, when supply could not keep up with demand.

Lots are now filling back up with inventory improving for many dealers.

DEMAND FOR NEW CARS

Part of this is because demand has cooled due to things like inflation, higher interest rates, and a spike in fuel prices.

With demand slowing, most new car buyers are now paying less than sticker price.

Even with improving demand, it's not the best time to buy a new car.

Careful research is still needed to avoid paying thousands over the manufacturer's suggested retail price.

SOME SHORTAGES REMAIN

Shortages still remain but they are not uniform across all lots.

Domestic manufacturers tend to have better availability than imports on new-car lots.

Anything that has been hotly anticipated, like the Ford Bronco or the Ford F-150 Lightning is going to be more difficult and more expensive to find.

There’s still strong interest in sedans, too. Models like the Toyota Camry and Hyundai Elantra have single-digit days’ supply as consumers look for affordable, fuel-efficient options.

NEW CAR SHOPPER ADVICE