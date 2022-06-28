Cheap gas! Only cash in on the Sheetz deal if your car manual says it's safe

This weekend, regular gas will be $3.99, but the E85 is 50 cents cheaper at $3.49. Can you go that low?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I go to Gas Buddy to check gas prices and right now, the Sheetz on North Main Street in High Point has regular for $4.24.



This holiday weekend, Sheetz is dropping its price on regular to $3.99 a gallon. Great news if your car takes regular since most other places are well over $4.00, but an even better price is $3.49. That’s the E85 gas. Do you know the last time we paid $3.49 for a gallon of regular gas?



I looked it up on the Gas Buddy price chart, it was the beginning of March. So, you might be thinking, what if you take a chance and cash in on saving 50 cents more a gallon?

Flex-fuel has 51% to 83% ethanol in it.

It is made for flex-fuel vehicles only. Even on the pump, it says the fuel it may harm other engines. Check your owner's manual.



When it comes to 88 octane, or what is often called E-15 it tells you ---- use only in 2001 and newer passenger vehicles and flex-fuel vehicles. You're not to use it in other vehicles, boats, or gas-powered equipment. It can cause damage.



Saving money at the pump only works if it's ok for your car.

You need to look in your manual. I mean, who knows your car better than the company that made it?

