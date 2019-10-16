GREENSBORO, N.C. — Remember that as a general rule of thumb space heaters should stay away from water sources.

But a frigid bathroom isn't ideal. So make sure the heater is far away from water.

If you put a space heater in the bathroom make sure you have Ground-fault-circuit interrupter outlets to prevent a fatal shock. Sounds complicated? It isn't. If your outlet has a "test" and "reset" button. It's good to go.

For added protection get a space heater with an Appliance leakage current interrupter plug. It helps monitor and safeguard against current changes.

Consumer Reports tested a bunch of heaters and only two had this type of plug.

The DeLonghi HVF-3555-TB heater performed well in tests and had the plug.

Click here if you're interested in it.

